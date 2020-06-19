Dr. Connie McRill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McRill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Connie McRill, MD
Overview
Dr. Connie McRill, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. McRill works at
Locations
Physicians Eye Care Center LLC1001 Pine Heights Ave Ste 101, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 480-8285Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Columbia11055 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 105, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 964-8285
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McRill did a fantastic job on my cataract surgery. I never knew I was in the operating room... totally painless experience.
About Dr. Connie McRill, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1235135625
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McRill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McRill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McRill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McRill has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McRill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McRill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McRill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McRill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McRill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.