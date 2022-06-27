Dr. Connie Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Connie Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Connie Liu, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
Gramercy Gynecology305 7th Ave Fl 10, New York, NY 10001 Directions (732) 769-3405Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. Excellent bedside manner and very gentle. I no longer see her because my insurance is now out of network sadly but hopefully that changes soon.
About Dr. Connie Liu, MD
- Integrative Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1821258708
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Liu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.