Dr. Connie Hutton, MD

Cardiovascular Surgery
4.9 (56)
Dr. Connie Hutton, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Conroe, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

Dr. Hutton works at Houston Heart - Conroe MCB 500 in Conroe, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Houston Heart
    500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 300, Conroe, TX 77304 (936) 539-5000

  HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma of Lung Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Healthcare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Sep 15, 2020
    We were extremely pleased with the care and professionalism my husband received from Dr. Hutton and his staff. Dr Hutton made us feel at ease and explained everything about my husband’s surgery in full detail and answered all our questioned patiently. He was always smiling and reassuring during the visits to the hospital as my husband was recovering from bypass surgery. We could not be more pleased with the care Dr. Hutton provided and would highly recommend him to anyone needing his services. You will not be disappointed in your choice of Dr. Hutton! He is fabulous!!!!!
    Sue and James Roberts, Huntsville TX — Sep 15, 2020
    About Dr. Connie Hutton, MD

    Cardiovascular Surgery
    English
    1760402598
    Utah Valley Regional Medical Center
    University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
    University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    Dr. Hutton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hutton works at Houston Heart - Conroe MCB 500 in Conroe, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hutton’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

