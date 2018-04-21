See All Dermatopathologists in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Connie Ho, MD

Dermatopathology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Connie Ho, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Ho works at Ho & Vossough Mds in Palo Alto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Connie Ho MD Professional Corp.
    882 Emerson St Ste B, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 323-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Stanford Health Care

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Plantar Wart
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Plantar Wart

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 21, 2018
    Dr Ho is great! As a fellow Dr. I can recognize her skill and highly recommend her!
    Dr. Aaron Vanderhoof — Apr 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Connie Ho, MD
    About Dr. Connie Ho, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1891705869
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Connie Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ho has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

