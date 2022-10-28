Dr. Connie Gibstine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibstine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Connie Gibstine, MD
Overview
Dr. Connie Gibstine, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Locations
Mid-county Dermatology Inc.3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 208B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 994-0200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. My brother Kevin S. Recently had 'Lumpy' removed, a baseball sized lipoma from his shoulder. Kevin is extremely grateful to Dr Gibstein an her colleague. "Best experience with a Dr in 57 years.
About Dr. Connie Gibstine, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibstine has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibstine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
