Internal Medicine
Dr. Connie Desarden, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Desarden works at Denver Internal Medicine in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Denver Internal Medicine
    4545 E 9th Ave Ste 400, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0629

  • Rose Medical Center

Earwax Buildup
Wellness Examination
Sinus Bradycardia
Earwax Buildup
Wellness Examination
Sinus Bradycardia

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Sep 06, 2022
    Dr Desarden was kind , caring and listened in detail to my issues. She was always prompt in her responses.
    Joseph crace — Sep 06, 2022
    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1306100227
    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine
