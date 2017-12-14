See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Connie Choi, MD

Psychiatry
4 (5)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Connie Choi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Choi works at Meridian Partners in Chicago, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meridian Partners
    625 N Michigan Ave Ste 2550, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 640-7740
  2. 2
    Meridian Psychiatric Partners
    1560 Sherman Ave Ste 650, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 640-7738

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Schizoaffective Disorder
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 14, 2017
    Dr Choi is a godsend. After decades of visits with various psychiatrists knowing something was definitely wrong with my mental health, she diagnosed my Bipolar I disease within the first fifteen minutes of our initial appointment. Her medical management program has remarkably improved my well-being and her referral for Cognitive Behavior Therapy has helped me better cope. She's a woman of impeccable integrity, grace and presence. I'd highly recommend her.
    Michael in Evanston, IL — Dec 14, 2017
    About Dr. Connie Choi, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366534398
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

