Overview

Dr. Connie Chen, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Chen works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Charles Nathan — Mar 23, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Connie Chen, MD
About Dr. Connie Chen, MD

  • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
  • 15 years of experience
  • English, Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish
  • Female
  • 1578723326
Education & Certifications

Fellowship

  • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
  • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
  • CAMBRIDGE HEALTH ALLIANCE
  • J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
  • Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Connie Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chen works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

Dr. Chen has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Chen speaks Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

