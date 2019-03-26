See All Family Doctors in Fayetteville, NC
Dr. Connie Brooks-Fernandez, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (24)
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Connie Brooks-Fernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Brooks-Fernandez works at New Hope Family Practice in Fayetteville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Hope Family Practice
    530 Sandhurst Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 867-7777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Diabetes
Hypertension
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Diabetes
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 26, 2019
    She takes her time to answer all your questions and your concerns
    — Mar 26, 2019
    About Dr. Connie Brooks-Fernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053445627
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brooks-Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brooks-Fernandez works at New Hope Family Practice in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Brooks-Fernandez’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks-Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks-Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks-Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks-Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

