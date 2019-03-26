Dr. Brooks-Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connie Brooks-Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Connie Brooks-Fernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Locations
New Hope Family Practice530 Sandhurst Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 867-7777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She takes her time to answer all your questions and your concerns
About Dr. Connie Brooks-Fernandez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1053445627
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Brooks-Fernandez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks-Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks-Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks-Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks-Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks-Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.