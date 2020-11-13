Overview

Dr. Conner Chan, MD is a Dermatologist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Chan works at Baytown Dermatology in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Skin Discoloration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.