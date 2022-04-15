See All Ophthalmologists in Spanish Fork, UT
Dr. Conley Call, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Conley Call, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spanish Fork, UT. They completed their fellowship with Univeristy Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics|University of Iowa

Dr. Call works at Avalon Eye and Occuloplastics in Spanish Fork, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Avalon Eye and Occuloplastics
    78 E 900 N, Spanish Fork, UT 84660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5895

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Hospital
  • Castleview Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Eyelid Surgery
Ultrasound, Eye
Stye
Eyelid Surgery
Ultrasound, Eye

Stye Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 15, 2022
    I come from New Mexico for treatment because he is the only physician I have found that addresses the problem I have correctly. So grateful to have found him.
    Barbara Worthen — Apr 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Conley Call, MD
    About Dr. Conley Call, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073594818
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univeristy Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics|University of Iowa
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ohio State University Hospital|The Ohio State Univ
    Residency
    Internship
    • Riverside Metho|Riverside Methodist Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Conley Call, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Call is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Call has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Call has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Call works at Avalon Eye and Occuloplastics in Spanish Fork, UT. View the full address on Dr. Call’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Call. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Call.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Call, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Call appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

