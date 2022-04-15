Dr. Conley Call, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Call is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Conley Call, MD
Overview
Dr. Conley Call, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spanish Fork, UT. They completed their fellowship with Univeristy Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics|University of Iowa
Dr. Call works at
Locations
-
1
Avalon Eye and Occuloplastics78 E 900 N, Spanish Fork, UT 84660 Directions (435) 264-5895
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Castleview Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Call?
I come from New Mexico for treatment because he is the only physician I have found that addresses the problem I have correctly. So grateful to have found him.
About Dr. Conley Call, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1073594818
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics|University of Iowa
- Ohio State University Hospital|The Ohio State Univ
- Riverside Metho|Riverside Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Call has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Call accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Call has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Call works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Call. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Call.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Call, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Call appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.