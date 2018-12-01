Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Congbin Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Congbin Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
Health Care Partners3565 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (626) 795-7556Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Healthcare Partners Affiliates880 S Atlantic Blvd Ste 101, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 281-6969Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang is a very thorough and caring doctor. He took the time to address my concerns and was able to refer me to occupational therapy and a specialist if needed. I have not been able to get any type of referral from any of my doctors in the last 10 years. They tell me it's old age and you have to live with it. I was very blessed to get in to see this wonderful Rheumalogist! I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Congbin Wang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1952740946
Education & Certifications
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
