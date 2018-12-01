See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Torrance, CA
Dr. Congbin Wang, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (2)
14 years of experience
Dr. Congbin Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING.

Dr. Wang works at Optum Primary Care in Torrance, CA with other offices in Monterey Park, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Care Partners
    3565 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 795-7556
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Healthcare Partners Affiliates
    880 S Atlantic Blvd Ste 101, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 281-6969
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 01, 2018
    Dr. Wang is a very thorough and caring doctor. He took the time to address my concerns and was able to refer me to occupational therapy and a specialist if needed. I have not been able to get any type of referral from any of my doctors in the last 10 years. They tell me it's old age and you have to live with it. I was very blessed to get in to see this wonderful Rheumalogist! I highly recommend him.
    Carol in Torrance — Dec 01, 2018
    About Dr. Congbin Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952740946
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
