Overview

Dr. Cong Zhao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Zhao works at St Lukes Neurology Clinic in Boise, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID and Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Dystonia and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.