Dr. Cong Stonestreet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stonestreet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cong Stonestreet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cong Stonestreet, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and Jefferson Healthcare.
Dr. Stonestreet works at
Locations
-
1
Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Poulsbo19917 7th Ave NE Ste 210, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
-
2
Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Bremerton2512 Wheaton Way Ste A, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
-
3
Franciscan Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Associates at St. Michael1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stonestreet?
I want to reiterate my gratitude to Dr. Stonestreet and Dr Eagon for my Most recent care. On Dec 1 I became Covid positive, and then day Dec 11 I tested negative! With the help of these two Dr’s, their staff and nurses I was able to remain in my own home, under their care, and attention to get well. Thank you so very much for putting my mind at easy during this scary time and answering my questions, getting me my prescriptions and being available. Regards, Debra
About Dr. Cong Stonestreet, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Female
- 1750479341
Education & Certifications
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- Eyes, Ears, Nose & Throat Hosp|St. Barnabas Hosp
- Eyes, Ears, Nose & Throat Hosp|St. Barnabas Hosp
- WASHINGTON HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
- Jefferson Healthcare
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stonestreet has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stonestreet using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stonestreet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stonestreet works at
Dr. Stonestreet speaks Chinese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stonestreet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stonestreet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stonestreet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stonestreet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.