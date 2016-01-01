Dr. He has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cong He, MD
Overview
Dr. Cong He, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Flushing Anesthesia Pain Mgmt. Pllc13338 41st Rd Ste 2N, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 939-5200
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Cong He, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1194887281
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. He accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. He has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. He. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. He.
