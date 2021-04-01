Overview

Dr. Conchita Woodruff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Woodruff works at Warren Clinic Bishops Building in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.