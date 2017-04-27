Dr. Concettina Peloro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peloro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Concettina Peloro, MD
Dr. Concettina Peloro, MD is a Dermatologist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 5 Centre Dr Ste 1A, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 655-4544
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
A wonderful doctor who performed Mohs surgery on my forehead. She was very clear about the surgery and its outcomes prior to and post surgery. Her bedside manner was excellent as she was able to alleviate some of my anxiety and concerns. As it turned out the outcome was extraordinary in terms of medical and physical appearance.
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1174588321
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
