Dr. Concetta Riva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Concetta Riva, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from U Torino and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Riva works at
Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Concetta Riva, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1184651564
Education & Certifications
- Tulane U
- Mott Hosp
- Mott Hosp
- U Torino
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riva accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Riva using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Riva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riva has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Riva. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riva.
