Dr. Conar Fitton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Conar Fitton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Conar Fitton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.
Dr. Fitton works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Kenner Gastroenterology200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 401, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 464-8588
-
2
Memphis Gastroenterology Group8000 Wolf River Blvd Ste 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 747-3630
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- Saint Bernard Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fitton?
I felt very at ease when meeting with Dr. Fitton for the first time. My previous doctor retired & it’s stressful to find another doctor that you’re comfortable with. I feel I’ve found that doctor in Dr. Fitton.
About Dr. Conar Fitton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1316182744
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee - Knoxville, TN
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitton works at
Dr. Fitton has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.