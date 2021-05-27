Overview

Dr. Conar Fitton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.



Dr. Fitton works at Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner, LA with other offices in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.