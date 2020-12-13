Dr. Conan Parke, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Conan Parke, DPM
Overview
Dr. Conan Parke, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
1
Advance Foot Care & Ankle Center2641 Box Canyon Dr Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (725) 241-0352
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was so lucky to have found Dr. Parke! He’s gentle and talks to you through the process. Explains and answers all questions!
About Dr. Conan Parke, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1871889824
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parke has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Parke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.