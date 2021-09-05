See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Comfort Ughanze, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Comfort Ughanze, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Ughanze works at UT Physicians Multispecialty Clinics in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    UT Physicians Multispecialty - Bayshore
    11476 Space Center Blvd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77059
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    UT Physicians Women's Center - Southeast
    11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 510, Houston, TX 77089

  Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
High Risk Pregnancy
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Maternal Anemia
Preeclampsia
Adenomyosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Birth Control
Bleeding Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breech Position
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gonorrhea Infections
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Mastodynia
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Abscess
Perimenopause
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Postpartum Depression
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Infections
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Humana Health Plan of Texas
    Medicaid
    Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 05, 2021
    Dr. was very nice, informative and thorough need to call her for another appointment. I was never able to get into theWebsite to check my test results
    Melinda G Baltrukevich — Sep 05, 2021
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    English
    1053572974
    George Washington University Med Ctr
    U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
