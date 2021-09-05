Dr. Comfort Ughanze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ughanze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Comfort Ughanze, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Bayshore11476 Space Center Blvd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77059 Directions (713) 486-6325Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UT Physicians Women's Center - Southeast11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 510, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (713) 486-7680
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. was very nice, informative and thorough need to call her for another appointment. I was never able to get into theWebsite to check my test results
- George Washington University Med Ctr
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
