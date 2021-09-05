Overview

Dr. Comfort Ughanze, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Ughanze works at UT Physicians Multispecialty Clinics in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.