See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Colyn Watkins, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Colyn Watkins, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Colyn Watkins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Watkins works at Boston Children's Hospital, Orthopedic Center in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Children's Hospital, Orthopedic Center
    300 Longwood Ave Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
18p Partial Monosomy Syndrome
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst
Ankle Fracture
18p Partial Monosomy Syndrome
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
18p Partial Monosomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthrogryposis - Severe Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthrogryposis-Like Hand Anomaly - Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Leg Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dislocated Elbow Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Displaced Growth Plate Fracture Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Femoral Antreversion Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fibromatosis Multiple Non Ossifying Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Growth Plate Injuries Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knock Knees Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Deformity Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteogenesis Imperfecta Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis-Like Fracture of the Hip Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Dysplasia Arthrogryposis of Lower Limbs Chevron Icon
Postoperative Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Rett Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tarsal Carpal Coalition Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Trisomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Trisomy
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Watkins?

    Dec 08, 2020
    Visited Dr. Watkins (remotely) on 12/3. He was super friendly, on time, and diagnosed the issue quickly and competently. He was able to answer my questions and provide the associated documentation required that day. Would highly recommend!
    KBC — Dec 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Colyn Watkins, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Colyn Watkins, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Watkins to family and friends

    Dr. Watkins' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Watkins

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Colyn Watkins, MD.

    About Dr. Colyn Watkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568728244
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Children's Hospital (Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colyn Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Watkins works at Boston Children's Hospital, Orthopedic Center in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Watkins’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Colyn Watkins, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.