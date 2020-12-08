Dr. Colyn Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colyn Watkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Colyn Watkins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. Watkins works at
Locations
-
1
Boston Children's Hospital, Orthopedic Center300 Longwood Ave Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6021
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watkins?
Visited Dr. Watkins (remotely) on 12/3. He was super friendly, on time, and diagnosed the issue quickly and competently. He was able to answer my questions and provide the associated documentation required that day. Would highly recommend!
About Dr. Colyn Watkins, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1568728244
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital (Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery)
- Harvard Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watkins works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.