Overview

Dr. Colyn Watkins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.



Dr. Watkins works at Boston Children's Hospital, Orthopedic Center in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.