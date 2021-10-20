See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Arlington, VA
Dr. Colvin Wellborn, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Colvin Wellborn, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons New York Ny and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Wellborn works at Nirschl Orthopedic Center in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Nirschl Orthopaedic Center
    1715 N George Mason Dr Ste 504, Arlington, VA 22205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 525-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 20, 2021
    Consultation yesterday for hip replacement and could not have been more pleased with his professionalism, knowledge and bedside manner. He listened and answered all of my questions and I never felt rushed. I am surprised that health grade does not show as "frequently treated" hip replacements as he stated that 40% of his surgeries are hip replacements.
    Marsha — Oct 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Colvin Wellborn, MD
    About Dr. Colvin Wellborn, MD

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1760478259
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • George Washington University Hospital
    Internship
    • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons New York Ny
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colvin Wellborn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wellborn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wellborn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wellborn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wellborn works at Nirschl Orthopedic Center in Arlington, VA. View the full address on Dr. Wellborn’s profile.

    Dr. Wellborn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wellborn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Wellborn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wellborn.

