Dr. Columbus Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Columbus Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Columbus Brown, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Ozark Health.
Dr. Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Columbus Brown, MD9101 Kanis Rd Ste 203, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 217-9382
-
2
Arkansas Rheumatology8907 Kanis Rd Ste 110, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Ozark Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Most time I have ever had to wait to be seen by Dr. Brown was an hour and then I felt like I was rushed through my appointment and I wasn’t happy with that. Other appointments run at least thirty minutes past scheduled appointment time. I am happy to be under his care most of the time, but it’s been months since my last visit with him because he had a medical condition he was being treated for and also during the same time Dr. Brown moved his clinic to the Doctor’s Building on University Ave. I’ve not been given his new address or a phone number to call to schedule a appointment. This building was the same place I first meet Dr. Brown. As others have stated Dr. Brown goes through office staff and nurses more than any of my other doctors.
About Dr. Columbus Brown, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1558321612
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ar College Of Med
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.