Overview

Dr. Columbus Brown, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Ozark Health.



Dr. Brown works at Columbus Brown, MD in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.