Dr. Colton Knopp, DMD
Overview
Dr. Colton Knopp, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Twin Falls, ID.
Dr. Knopp works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental532 Pole Line Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301 Directions (844) 390-3892
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Knopp is absolutely amazing. So caring and accommodating. Not a dental fan until I found Dr Knopp. Best experience and patient for life. From calling in to appoint everyone was so great. So thankful I found him and his team and office. Thank you all.
About Dr. Colton Knopp, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1134799463
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knopp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knopp works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.