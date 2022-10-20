Overview

Dr. Colten Luedke, DO is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station, CHI St Joseph Health Bellville Hospital and CHI St. Joseph Health Burleson Hospital.



Dr. Luedke works at Central Texas Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.