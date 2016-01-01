Dr. Colman Kraff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colman Kraff, MD
Overview
Dr. Colman Kraff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rush Medical College.
Dr. Kraff works at
Locations
-
1
Piano Vein and Vascular25 E Washington St, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 444-1111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kraff?
About Dr. Colman Kraff, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1912953712
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois Med Center At Chicago
- Rush Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraff works at
Dr. Kraff has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Keratitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.