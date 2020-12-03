Dr. Collin Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Collin Vu, MD
Overview
Dr. Collin Vu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center.
Locations
Vu Phan MD9940 Talbert Ave Ste 204, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 783-1838
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Saw him in hospital as he remembered me from three years earlier with my sepsis infection. He is easy to talk with and I listen intently when he speaks. Great knowledge and ability to explain regardless of what it takes so i understand what my condition is.
About Dr. Collin Vu, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vu speaks Vietnamese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.