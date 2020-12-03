Overview

Dr. Collin Vu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Vu works at Vu Phan MD in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.