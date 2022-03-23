Overview

Dr. Collin Vas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Vas works at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.