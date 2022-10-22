Overview

Dr. Collin Sutton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sutton works at Baton Rouge ENT Associates in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Denham Springs, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.