Overview

Dr. Collin Stutz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Dentistry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.



Dr. Stutz works at Premier Dental Partners - Creve Coeur - Old Ballas Rd in Creve Coeur, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.