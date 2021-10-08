Dr. Collin Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Collin Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Collin Smith, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marcelo R. Rivera MD Inc.15644 Pomerado Rd Ste 300, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
-
2
Seaside Foot and Ankle Inc.15706 Pomerado Rd # S-210-1, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
I see Dr Smith for an arthritic toe. He gives me injections in the joint to relieve the pain and it’s amazing how much relief i get. He is extremely gentle and my visits to his office are always a pleasant experience.
About Dr. Collin Smith, MD
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801223896
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.