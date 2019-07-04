Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collin Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. Collin Parker, MD is a Dermatologist in Morristown, NJ.
Locations
Affiliated Dermatologists & Dermatologic Surgeon, P.A.182 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-0300
Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC4242 Farnam St Ste 360, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 552-2555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC1800 W Pasewalk Ave Ste 100, Norfolk, NE 68701 Directions (402) 371-3564
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Parker for my adult acne. I was really impressed how concerned he was and how he took the time to listen. I’m a nurse, so I deal with rushed doctors all day and I was so impressed with how much time he took to listen and ask questions. It’s been a few months and my acne is gone. I’m loving the program he put me on and I don’t think I’m going to need to go back in for my follow up appointment because it’s seriously Gone!
About Dr. Collin Parker, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1427431873
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.