Overview

Dr. Collin Okeefe, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Okeefe works at Oakland Surgical Specialists in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Bingham Farms, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.