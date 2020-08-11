Dr. Collin Okeefe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okeefe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Collin Okeefe, DO
Overview
Dr. Collin Okeefe, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Okeefe works at
Locations
-
1
Beaumont-Bostford Campus28080 Grand River Ave Ste 208N, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 669-2000
-
2
LKO Bingham Farms31500 Telegraph Rd Ste 235, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 669-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Lederman Kwartowitz Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2300 Haggerty Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Directions (248) 669-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Mutual of Omaha
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Okeefe?
Dr Okeefe is great & I would 10/10 recommend LKO to my family/friends. Dr Okeefe was prompt and informative, I really liked the office and professionalism. Although, there was one comment made to me that left me a little unsettled-- I am working with a physical therapist RE an oblique hip angle/offset and I was explaining my PT's thought process and Dr Okeefe simply said he didn't believe in the issue or that it wasn't as important as the PT had expressed-- it left me feeling a little puzzled and invalidated. Other than that, Dr Okeefe was great and I would see him again.
About Dr. Collin Okeefe, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1053543090
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- Garden City Hospital
- Michigan State Univ College of Osteopathic Med
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okeefe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okeefe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okeefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okeefe works at
Dr. Okeefe has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okeefe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Okeefe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okeefe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okeefe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okeefe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.