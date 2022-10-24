Dr. Collin Kitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Collin Kitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Collin Kitchell, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic IRH1265 36th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kitchell did an excellent job reviewing my shoulder problem and explained everything completely along with my options. Great friendly personality, highly recommend!
About Dr. Collin Kitchell, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1275945800
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitchell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kitchell accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitchell.
