Dr. Collin Johnston, DO
Overview
Dr. Collin Johnston, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Johnston works at
Locations
CareNow - Sahara and Hualapai10030 W SAHARA AVE, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 570-8105Monday8:00am - 9:00amTuesday8:00am - 9:00amWednesday8:00am - 9:00amThursday8:00am - 9:00amFriday8:00am - 9:00amSaturday8:00am - 9:00amSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Collin Johnston, DO
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1225272289
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
