Dr. Collin Brathwaite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brathwaite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Collin Brathwaite, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Collin Brathwaite, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Brathwaite works at
Locations
-
1
Patchogue office157 E Woodside Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-1900
-
2
Nyu Langone Bariatric Surgery Associates-garden City700 Stewart Ave Ste 200, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-1430
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brathwaite?
I had bariatric surgery in 2017 to correct perforated ulcer. The surgery is essentially a gastric bypass. For 5 years I slowly starved and got down to 117 pounds. Dr Braithwaite took my case and corrected the huge mistake another surgeon made by hooking me up wrong. I owe Dr Braithwaite my life. I am incredibly grateful for his expertise and skill.
About Dr. Collin Brathwaite, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1619075512
Education & Certifications
- Md Institute For Emer Med Svcs Sys
- St Vincents Hospital And Med Center
- Howard University College of Medicine
- CUNY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brathwaite has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brathwaite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brathwaite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brathwaite works at
Dr. Brathwaite has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brathwaite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Brathwaite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brathwaite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brathwaite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brathwaite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.