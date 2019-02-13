Dr. Collin Ball, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Collin Ball, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Collin Ball, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Ball works at
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics160 London Mountain View Dr, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 864-0770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ball?
I have been under the care of Dr.Ball for about 2 years now and there just is t enough good things that I can say about him and his staff. The care and concern provided for my situation is just unbelievable , I have undergone numerous surgeries and not one time did I ever have to feel concerned about the knowledge and care I was given. Today I am up and walking and getting stronger everyday and at one point I was high risk for amputation I would recommend Dr. Ball to anyone.
About Dr. Collin Ball, DPM
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville/Norton Healthcare/Jewish Hospital
- University Louisville Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Ball has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ball works at
Dr. Ball has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ball on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.
