Dr. Collette Williams Kalal, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Collette Williams Kalal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Williams Kalal works at Regenstein Center for Neurological Care in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care
    259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-6000
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care
    259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Ste 2350, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Collette Williams Kalal, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1376905760
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
