Dr. Collette Pratt, MD
Overview
Dr. Collette Pratt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynnwood, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ca School Of Med.
Dr. Pratt works at
Locations
U.s. Healthworks4320 196th St SW Ste D, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Directions (425) 774-8758
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Collette Pratt, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1790887214
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- University Of Ca School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pratt accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.