Dr. Ara-Honore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collette Ara-Honore, MD
Overview
Dr. Collette Ara-Honore, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Ara-Honore works at
Locations
-
1
Hyde Park Dermatology1525 E 55th St Ste 307, Chicago, IL 60615 Directions (773) 667-5577
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ara-Honore?
I have been going to Dr. Honore for almost 4 years now. She is funny, she puts you at ease and she tells you like it is. She is thorough and explains your treatment and likes follow up or feedback to make sure the patient is getting better. I have recommended her to everyone and even take my daughter to her. Because she is so wonderful, it is hard to get an appointment within a 2 week period, wish we could clone her so we could spread her expertise around a lot more.
About Dr. Collette Ara-Honore, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1174636930
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ara-Honore accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ara-Honore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ara-Honore works at
Dr. Ara-Honore has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ara-Honore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ara-Honore speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ara-Honore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ara-Honore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ara-Honore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ara-Honore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.