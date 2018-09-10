See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Collette Ara-Honore, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Collette Ara-Honore, MD

Dermatology
4 (9)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Collette Ara-Honore, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Ara-Honore works at Hyde Park Dermatology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Berkson, MD
Dr. Michael Berkson, MD
10 (48)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Hyde Park Dermatology
    1525 E 55th St Ste 307, Chicago, IL 60615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 667-5577

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ara-Honore?

    Sep 10, 2018
    I have been going to Dr. Honore for almost 4 years now. She is funny, she puts you at ease and she tells you like it is. She is thorough and explains your treatment and likes follow up or feedback to make sure the patient is getting better. I have recommended her to everyone and even take my daughter to her. Because she is so wonderful, it is hard to get an appointment within a 2 week period, wish we could clone her so we could spread her expertise around a lot more.
    PhillyJ in Chicago — Sep 10, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Collette Ara-Honore, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Collette Ara-Honore, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ara-Honore to family and friends

    Dr. Ara-Honore's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ara-Honore

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Collette Ara-Honore, MD.

    About Dr. Collette Ara-Honore, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174636930
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ara-Honore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ara-Honore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ara-Honore works at Hyde Park Dermatology in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ara-Honore’s profile.

    Dr. Ara-Honore has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ara-Honore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ara-Honore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ara-Honore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ara-Honore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ara-Honore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Collette Ara-Honore, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.