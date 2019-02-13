See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Louisville, KY
Overview

Dr. Colleen Walker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. 

Dr. Walker works at Champaign Dental Group in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Deborah Ann Ballard MD Integrative Medicine Pllc
    3945 Nanz Ave, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 899-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Advantage Care Network (ACN)
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Center Care
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commission for Children with Special Needs
    • CorVel
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
    • Humana
    • Indiana Health Network
    • Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
    • Lincoln
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Provider Network
    • Owensboro Community Health Network
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
    • United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 13, 2019
    Dr. Colleen Walker is an outstanding physician. She is extremely knowledgeable & provides compassionate care to all of her patients. Dr. Walker is very attentive in providing 5 plus star care to her patients!
    Buddy D in Louisville , KY — Feb 13, 2019
    About Dr. Colleen Walker, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English
    1750346078
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    University Of Texas Med School
    Internship

