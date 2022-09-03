Dr. Colleen Vanderkolk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderkolk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Vanderkolk, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Colleen Vanderkolk, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Dr. Vanderkolk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Bellevue5700 Temple Rd, Nashville, TN 37221 Directions (629) 208-6100
-
2
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Lenox Village6130 NOLENSVILLE PIKE, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 284-1450Thursday1:15pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanderkolk?
Her Tele visits are very convenient and she’s always prompt. She develops a good rapport with her patients.
About Dr. Colleen Vanderkolk, DO
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1811935711
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanderkolk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanderkolk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanderkolk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanderkolk works at
Dr. Vanderkolk has seen patients for Concussion, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanderkolk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderkolk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderkolk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderkolk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderkolk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.