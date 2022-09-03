Overview

Dr. Colleen Vanderkolk, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.



Dr. Vanderkolk works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Bellevue in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.