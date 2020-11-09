Overview

Dr. Colleen Swayze, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Swayze works at Obstetrics & Gynecology Assocs in Fairfield, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH, Liberty Township, OH and West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.