Dr. Colleen O'Kelly Priddy, MD

General Surgery
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Colleen O'Kelly Priddy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. 

Dr. O'Kelly Priddy works at Mission Hope Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mission Hope Health Center
    1325 E Church St Ste 202, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

About Dr. Colleen O'Kelly Priddy, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1033319439
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

