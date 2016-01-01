Dr. Colleen O'Kelly Priddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Kelly Priddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen O'Kelly Priddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Colleen O'Kelly Priddy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA.
Dr. O'Kelly Priddy works at
Locations
-
1
Mission Hope Health Center1325 E Church St Ste 202, Santa Maria, CA 93454 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Colleen O'Kelly Priddy, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1033319439
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
