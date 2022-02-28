Dr. Colleen Nash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Nash, MD
Overview
Dr. Colleen Nash, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Rush University Subspecialty Care1725 W Harrison St Ste 710, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-3034
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nash is perfect for my daughter. Very approachable.
About Dr. Colleen Nash, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
