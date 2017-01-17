Dr. Colleen McNally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen McNally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Colleen McNally, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. McNally works at
Locations
Womens Health Care Inc.3750 Convoy St Ste 312, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 292-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McNally has been my GYN for over 20 years! I love her and recommend her to all my friends! She helped me through my High Risk Twin pregnancy and I had excellent care! I am taking my daughter to see her very soon!
About Dr. Colleen McNally, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1114039062
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNally has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNally works at
Dr. McNally has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McNally. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNally.
