Dr. Colleen McLemore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLemore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen McLemore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Colleen McLemore, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. McLemore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Colleen O Mclemore MD215 Hawthorne Park Ste A, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 353-3794
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLemore?
Dr. Macklemore is a very good psychiatrist. I saw her for many years and she was always very caring and thorough as far as my care was concerned. If I called her on an emergency she would call me ASAP. I would highly recommend her to anyone
About Dr. Colleen McLemore, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1114029279
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLemore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLemore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLemore works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McLemore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLemore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLemore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLemore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.