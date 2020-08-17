Dr. Colleen McDonough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen McDonough, MD
Overview
Dr. Colleen McDonough, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. McDonough works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDonough?
Dr.McDonough takes the time to really get to know her patients and their families on a personal level. She is very knowledgeable, soft spoken and has true compassion for her patients. I could not have asked for a better hematologist for my child.
About Dr. Colleen McDonough, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1164531281
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonough has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McDonough using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McDonough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonough works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.