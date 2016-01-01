Dr. Colleen Maturana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maturana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Colleen Maturana, MD
Overview
Dr. Colleen Maturana, MD is an Anterior Segment Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Anterior Segment Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Nyu School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Saint Clare's Dover Hospital.
Locations
Weill Medical College of Cornell1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-2020Thursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Roxbury Eye Center400 Valley Rd Ste 106, Mount Arlington, NJ 07856 Directions (973) 584-4451
Roxbury Eye Center - Denville16 Pocono Rd Ste 204, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 584-4451
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Dover Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Colleen Maturana, MD
- Anterior Segment Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1174905202
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell/NY-Presby Hosp
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
